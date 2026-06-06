R Praggnanandhaa Makes History, Becomes First Indian to Win Norway Chess 2026

Indian chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa has made history, clinching the coveted Norway Chess 2026 title and becoming the first Indian to triumph in the elite tournament. The 20-year-old Grandmaster, born on August 10, 2005, sealed his victory with a decisive win over Germany's Vincent Keymer in the final round held in Oslo on June 5, 2026, capping an extraordinary late surge.

Praggnanandhaa's path to glory was nothing short of dramatic. After an initial challenging phase where he lost three classical games in the first six rounds, including to Alireza Firouzja, D Gukesh, and Wesley So, the young Indian displayed incredible resilience and strategic brilliance. He orchestrated a stunning four-game winning streak in classical chess to overcome a significant deficit and claim the championship.

A Tournament of Giants and Triumphs

The Norway Chess 2026 tournament, which ran from May 25 to June 5, 2026, featured a formidable lineup of the world's best players. This included World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, reigning World Champion D Gukesh, Alireza Firouzja, and Wesley So.

One of the defining aspects of Praggnanandhaa's triumphant campaign was his dominance over local hero and World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. The Indian prodigy defeated Carlsen twice in classical games during the tournament, a remarkable feat that saw him become the first player to beat the Norwegian superstar twice in classical games in a single event in 2026.

He also secured crucial classical victories against other top contenders, including Alireza Firouzja and fellow Indian D Gukesh, demonstrating his growing prowess on the global stage. Wesley So of the United States finished second in the tournament, while Firouzja secured the third spot.

Video: R Praggnanandhaa Makes History

🇮🇳 PRAGG WINS NORWAY CHESS 2026 From last place in round 6, and 4 back-to-back wins, he finishes first 🤯🤯#NorwayChess pic.twitter.com/J0XbX91NQ4 — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 5, 2026

Key Match Highlights

Round Opponent Result (Praggnanandhaa) Round 7 Alireza Firouzja Win (Classical) Round 8 Magnus Carlsen Win (Classical) Round 9 D Gukesh Win (Classical) Round 10 Vincent Keymer Win (Classical)

The Youngest Indian Trailblazer

Born on August 10, 2005, Praggnanandhaa, at just 20 years old, has consistently been breaking records and setting new benchmarks for Indian chess. This historic win further solidifies his position as one of the brightest talents in the chess world and a torchbearer for the new generation of Indian Grandmasters. His ability to recover from setbacks and deliver under immense pressure highlights his maturity and mental fortitude.

In the concurrently held Norway Chess Women 2026 tournament, Bibisara Assaubayeva emerged as the champion, securing her title with a round to spare.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).