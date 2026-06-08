On This Day: Serena Williams Defeats Sister Venus for Maiden French Open Crown in 2002

Today, June 8, marks a significant day in tennis history, as it was on this very date in 2002 that Serena Williams secured her inaugural French Open women's singles championship. The triumph at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris was made even more memorable as she defeated her older sister, Venus Williams, in a compelling final, setting the stage for one of the sport's most dominant eras. Alexander Zverev Crowned French Open 2026 Champion to Seal First Grand Slam Title.

Twenty-two years ago, the clay courts of Roland Garros witnessed an extraordinary sibling showdown. Serena, then 20 years old, faced 21-year-old Venus in a Grand Slam final that captivated the tennis world. The younger Williams emerged victorious with a decisive 7-5, 6-3 scoreline, earning her second major singles title overall.

The All-Sister Showdown

The 2002 French Open final between the Williams sisters was a hard-fought contest. The match, though described as 'error-filled' at times due to the immense pressure, saw Serena break Venus's serve multiple times. Venus, who was the defending Wimbledon and US Open champion, struggled with her serve, recording nine double faults during the match. Serena fought off two break points in the pivotal 12th game of the first set to secure it 7-5. She then closed out the second set 6-3, completing her victory in just over 90 minutes. French Open 2026: Mirra Andreeva, 19, Conquers Roland Garros for Maiden Grand Slam Glory.

This victory was not just a personal milestone for Serena but also a foundational moment for what would become known as the "Serena Slam." This non-calendar year Grand Slam saw Serena go on to win four major titles consecutively – French Open 2002, Wimbledon 2002, US Open 2002, and Australian Open 2003 – all by defeating Venus in the final. Her consistent dominance following this Roland Garros win propelled her to the World No. 1 ranking on July 8, 2002.

A Legacy Cemented

The 2002 French Open was the 101st edition of the tournament, and Serena's win marked a shift in the landscape of women's tennis. While Venus had previously dominated their Grand Slam encounters, Serena's victory in Paris signaled her ascent to the top of the sport, a position she would hold and reclaim multiple times throughout her illustrious career. The sisters' rivalry, characterized by power and athleticism, pushed each other to unprecedented heights and left an indelible mark on tennis history. Both sisters envisioned a legacy, and this particular final was a major chapter in crafting it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).