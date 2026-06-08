Alexander Zverev Crowned French Open 2026 Champion to Seal First Grand Slam Title

Alexander Zverev has etched his name into tennis history, lifting his maiden Grand Slam men's singles trophy at Roland Garros winning French Open 2026. The 29-year-old German overcame a spirited challenge from Italy's Flavio Cobolli, 24, in a gripping five-set final on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday, June 7, 2026, prevailing with a score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1. The victory marks a monumental milestone for Zverev, who had previously fallen short in three Grand Slam finals. His relentless pursuit of a major title culminated in a hard-fought performance against a determined Cobolli, delivering a memorable end to a tumultuous tournament that saw top seeds exit early. French Open 2026: Mirra Andreeva, 19, Conquers Roland Garros for Maiden Grand Slam Glory.

Alexander Zverev Wins First Grand Slam

Zverev, currently ranked World No. 3, had endured a painful Grand Slam final record, losing the 2020 US Open to Dominic Thiem, the 2024 French Open to Carlos Alcaraz, and the 2025 Australian Open to Jannik Sinner. This triumph makes him the first German man to win a major singles title since Boris Becker's Australian Open victory in 1996.

The Thrilling Final

The final, which commenced no earlier than 3:00 PM CEST (13:00 UTC) on Sunday, saw Zverev burst out of the blocks, dominating the opening set 6-1. However, Cobolli, making his first appearance in a Grand Slam final, quickly found his rhythm, levelling the match by taking the second set 6-4. The contest evolved into a tense back-and-forth affair, with Zverev reclaiming the lead in the third set before a dramatic fourth-set tiebreak saw Cobolli snatch it, forcing a decisive fifth set. Serena Williams Adds Berlin Open 2026 to Comeback Schedule Following Queen’s Club Championship Return.

Despite the pressure, Zverev demonstrated remarkable composure in the final set. Cobolli, battling visible fatigue and cramp after a demanding tournament, saw his energy levels dip, allowing the German to seize control and close out the match with a dominant 6-1 performance. "We've been through injuries. We've been through heartbreak. We've been through losses. We've been losers at times in the important moments. But at the end of the day, we're Grand Slam champions now and that's what counts," Zverev stated after his victory.

Cobolli, despite the loss, earned widespread praise for his breakthrough run to the final. The Italian's journey saw him elevate his ranking significantly, making his top-10 debut after reaching the championship match. Cobolli graciously acknowledged Zverev's accomplishment, stating, 'Congrats to Sasha for this title, I think he deserved it.'

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).