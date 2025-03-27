Captain Tom Latham has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the Pakistan national cricket team in a massive blow to the New Zealand cricket team, starting March 29. Latham fractured his right hand while training was a stand-in skipper for Mitchell Santner, who was busy with IPL 2025 commitments. NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025: Tim Seifert, Jimmy Neesham Power New Zealand to 4–1 Series Win Over Pakistan.

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, all-rounder Michael Bracewell will take over the reins, having won the T20I series 4-1. Wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay has been named as Latham's replacement, having featured in the T20Is as well. Meanwhile, opener Will Young will leave the squad after the NZ vs PAK 1st ODI and return home for the birth of his second child. 23-year-old Rhys Mariu has been called in as cover for Young. New Zealand Register Their Highest-Ever PowerPlay Score in T20I History, Black Caps Smash 92/0 During NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025.

The Black Caps are already fielding an inexperienced squad against Pakistan, with uncapped players like Muhammad Abbas and Nick Kellu earning call-ups.

Most of New Zealand's first-string members are busy playing in IPL 2025, while former captain Kane Williamson made himself unavailable for the three-ODI series against Pakistan. The NZ vs PAK 2025 ODIs will be played across three venues — Napier, Hamilton, and Mount Maunganui.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2025 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).