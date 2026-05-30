Vinesh Phogat Enters Asian Games 2026 Selection Trials Semifinals After Thrilling Win Over Nishu (Watch Video)

Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat advanced to the women's 53kg semifinals of the Asian Games 2026 selection trials after edging past Nishu 7-6 in a closely contested quarterfinal bout in New Delhi on Saturday, May 30.

The victory came hours after Vinesh made a successful return to competitive action by defeating Jyoti 7-1 in her opening match, keeping her hopes alive of securing a place in India's Asian Games wrestling squad.

Vinesh Phogat Defeats Nishu to Reach Semifinals

Vinesh faced a stern challenge from Nishu but managed to hold on for a narrow 7-6 victory to book her place in the semifinals of the women's 53kg category.

Earlier in the day, the decorated wrestler produced a dominant display against Jyoti. After a cautious start, Vinesh gradually took control of the bout and used her experience to register a convincing 7-1 win. Supreme Court Clears Vinesh Phogat for Asian Games Trials, Upholds Delhi High Court Order.

Vinesh Phogat Enters Semifinals at Asian Games Selection Trials

Asian Games trials: Vinesh Phogat defeated Nishu 7-6 in the second round of the women's 53kg event pic.twitter.com/GSKJ5YXlep — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2026

She earned an early push-out point before converting a leg attack into a takedown. Vinesh then capitalized on counterattacks to extend her lead, while Jyoti managed only a single point.

Semifinal Clash Against Meenakshi Goyat

Vinesh will now face talented wrestler Meenakshi Goyat in the semifinals. If she progresses, a highly anticipated final against Antim Panghal could be on the cards. Delhi High Court Overrules WFI, Clears Vinesh Phogat for Asian Games 2026 Trials.

Antim made an emphatic start to her campaign, defeating Tannu by technical superiority in just 34 seconds. She executed a 'fitley' move and rolled her opponent multiple times to secure a quick victory.

Supreme Court Order Cleared Vinesh's Path

Vinesh's participation in the selection trials came after a major intervention by the Supreme Court on May 29. A bench led by Justice P.S. Narasimha allowed the wrestler to compete, noting that she had brought pride to the nation through her achievements on the mat.

The court's decision followed a dispute with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) regarding the weight category in which she would be allowed to participate.

WFI Relents on 53kg Category Demand

Following the Supreme Court verdict, the WFI initially stated that Vinesh would only be allowed to compete in the women's 50kg category. The wrestler strongly opposed the decision and accused the federation of unfairly restricting her options.

However, the federation later reversed its stand after WFI president Sanjay Singh intervened. Vinesh was eventually granted permission to compete in the 53kg category, paving the way for her participation in the trials.

With two victories already under her belt, Vinesh remains firmly in contention for a place in India's wrestling contingent for the Asian Games 2026.

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