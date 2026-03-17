Mumbai, March 17: Garena Free Fire MAX lets players participate in engaging multiplayer battles with many interesting elements. This battle royale game is popular among millions of Indian players who love a fast-paced survival battle gameplay. They can discover vehicles, weapons, gadgets, and multiple rewards in the game. Players are allowed to play it alone or with team; however to avoid elimination, they must stay within the safe zone. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 17, 2026 below.

The Garena Free Fire MAX game welcomes 50 players in standard matches and lets them choose options like - Solo, Duo and Squad. The original Garena Free Fire was available from 2017 to 2022, the year when Indian government banned it. However, the MAX version is available in the country. It has better graphics, animation, mechanics, and sound. You can download it via Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS devices. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes help gamers claim rewards such as in-game items, gold, diamonds and others.

Active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, March 17, 2026

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How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for March 17, 2026

Step 1: To claim your rewards of Garena FF MAX codes, please go to the official website at https://ff.garena.com.

Step 2: Then, use your Google, X, Apple ID, Facebook, VK, or Huawei ID to sign in to the website.

Step 3: Begin Garena Free Fire MAX redemption process.

Step 4: Then, enter the Garena FF MAX redeem code in empty text field.

Step 5: Click the “OK” option.

Step 6: Finish the verification steps.

Step 7: Check your screen for confirmation message.

After you complete the steps, please go to the in-game mail section to view the rewards notification. For your gold and diamonds, log in to your main game account. At last, the Vault section will give you access to the in-game items. GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Expected in April 2026.

Make sure to redeem the codes within 12–18 hours before they expire. Also, only the first 500 users can claim the rewards. If you miss it, you can try again with new codes released the next day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).