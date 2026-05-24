Google Pixel Watch Bug: 'Find My Phone' Feature Broken Following Recent Update, Company Confirms Fix in Development

Google has officially acknowledged a significant software defect affecting its Pixel Watch line, which has rendered the "Find My Phone" feature inoperable for a growing number of users. Following a recent system update, smartwatch owners reported that the tool, designed to remotely trigger an audible alarm on misplaced handsets, fails to function when the on-screen shortcut is selected. The tech giant has confirmed it is investigating the reports and has promised a permanent solution will be deployed in an upcoming software patch.

Connectivity Errors Following Recent Update

The malfunction was first highlighted by users on community forums, including Reddit, who noted that the feature, previously a reliable staple for locating misplaced phones, became unresponsive immediately after installing the latest system update. Affected users reported that tapping the "Find My Phone" shortcut results in a brief splash screen before the interface crashes and returns to the watch face. Notably, restarting both the paired Pixel smartphone and the wearable device has failed to resolve the connectivity issue. OxygenOS 16 Update Issues: OnePlus Halts Rollout of Software Update Following Reports of Boot Loops and Device Instability.

Beyond the "Find My Phone" shortcut, some owners have reported additional stability problems, including the companion Watch app on their phones crashing upon launch. While the issue appears to primarily affect the shortcut layer, the disruption has caused considerable frustration for users who rely on the tool as a daily essential to locate devices quickly. There are also reports indicating that other core functions, such as the ECG app, are experiencing similar stability failures, crashing when users attempt to open them.

Gemini Voice Command Workaround

While Google engineers work on a permanent fix, tech-savvy users have identified an effective temporary workaround. Activating the Gemini voice assistant directly on the watch and verbally instructing it to "find my phone" appears to bypass the broken UI shortcut, successfully triggering the misplaced device to ring. Google has acknowledged this workaround and is currently advising affected users to utilise this voice-based method until a formal software update is released. One UI 8.5 Update Global Rollout Starts Today; Check List of Eligible Samsung Galaxy Smartphones and Tablets Receiving Latest Galaxy AI Features Here.

The company has not provided a specific timeline for when the permanent fix will reach consumer devices. However, the Pixel Watch development team remains actively engaged with the user community, confirming that engineers are coding a resolution. In the meantime, users are advised to avoid factory resets or other drastic troubleshooting steps, as these have been shown to be ineffective against what appears to be a broader software regression.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 10:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).