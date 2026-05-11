One UI 8.5 Update Global Rollout Starts Today; Check List of Eligible Samsung Galaxy Smartphones and Tablets Receiving Latest Galaxy AI Features Here

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Samsung has initiated the global distribution of its One UI 8.5 software update, marking a significant expansion of Galaxy AI features across its mobile ecosystem. Following an initial launch in South Korea on 6 May, the stable build is now being deployed to a wider international audience starting today. The update is designed to refine communication tools and creative capabilities on high-end Galaxy handsets and tablets, following an extensive period of development and beta testing.

One UI 8.5 Supported Samsung Galaxy Device List

The flagship Galaxy S25 series, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, were the first to receive the stable version of the software. Over the coming days, the rollout is expected to encompass a broad range of premium hardware. Eligible devices include the Galaxy S24 and S23 series, including their respective FE models, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: 20 More Galaxy Devices Confirmed for Eligibility, Global Rollout To Start From May 11.

In the tablet category, both the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S10 series are scheduled for the upgrade. Furthermore, reports from Samsung Germany suggest that certain Galaxy A-series mid-range models may receive the update shortly, although their specific inclusion in the primary deployment phase remains unconfirmed.

One UI 8.5 Features and Regional Availability

The global rollout includes major markets such as Europe, North America, India, and Southeast Asia. Users in Latin America, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are also expected to see the update notification appear on their devices within the next few days. This widespread availability follows Samsung's strategy to standardise the Galaxy AI experience across different generations of hardware.

The update package is substantial, particularly for users transitioning from One UI 8.0, with file sizes reaching several gigabytes. Conversely, those moving from the One UI 8.5 beta programme will encounter a significantly smaller download. Galaxy AI enhancements within the software focus on providing more intuitive multitasking and sophisticated photo editing tools for mobile professionals and creative users.

How to Install One UI 8.5 Update

Galaxy owners can check for the availability of the software by navigating to the Settings menu and selecting 'Software update'. If the build is available for their specific model and region, they will be prompted to download and install. To ensure a smooth installation, it is recommended that users connect to a stable Wi-Fi network and maintain a battery level of at least 50%. Samsung Set To Release Stable One UI 8.5 for Galaxy S25 Series; New Update To Enable Quick Share Support for Apple Devices.

The deployment is being carried out in phases, meaning some users might receive the update slightly later than others depending on carrier approval and specific regional variations. Once installed, the new interface brings refined animations and updated system applications tailored for the latest Samsung hardware.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Samsung.com). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).