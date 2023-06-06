New Delhi, June 6: A number of Instagram users are reporting that the icon for their Stories feature has suddenly gotten much bigger. Several users have taken to social media to express their displeasure after the app's story icon suddenly got bigger.

Users' Reaction on Twitter

"Did instagram get an update why are the story icons HUGE," a user tweeted.

did instagram get an update why are the story icons HUGE — val (@mjpcters) June 5, 2023

"Everytime instagram updates it becomes a progressively worse app because why are the story icons now MASSIVE," another user wrote.

everytime instagram updates it becomes a progressively worse app because why are the story icons now MASSIVE — a$ (@amaanim_) June 5, 2023

One more user said" "Whoever made the instagram story icons bigger, make them smaller again please. Also Stream schedule going up later today!". Instagram Ranking Explained: Social Media Platform Shares How Algorithm Works For Instagram Reels, Stories, Feed, And Explore.

Showing dissatisfaction with the new icon size update, a user on Twitter stated that "Is it just me or has the Instagram story icon suddenly blown up in size ? It's looks so disgusting now. Why is Instagram making changes that we don't need".

Meta-owned Instagram has not yet commented on the change to the story icon size. It's possible that the change is simply a glitch, or it's possible that the company is testing out a new design. Meta Threatens To Block News on Facebook, Instagram if California’s Journalism Preservation Act Passes.

In May, Instagram came back to life after being down for over an hour as users witnessed errors saying the app couldn't refresh, and the website went blank for some users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2023 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).