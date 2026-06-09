iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate and watchOS 27 Support List: Here's What Devices Make the Cut

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 kicked off with a bang on Monday, June 8, as the tech giant unveiled its highly anticipated software updates: iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate, and watchOS 27. The keynote, held at Apple Park, detailed significant advancements across its ecosystem, particularly focusing on deep Apple Intelligence integration and an overhauled Siri.

Developers can rejoice as the first betas of all new operating systems were seeded immediately following the keynote on June 8, 2026, allowing them to begin integrating the innovative features into their applications. A public beta program for enthusiasts is expected to launch in July, with the stable, public versions of the software anticipated to roll out to eligible devices in September 2026. Apple Announces Major AI Overhaul; Partners With Google to Integrate Gemini Technology Into Apple Intelligence Platform.

iOS 27 and iPadOS 27: A Smarter Experience

iOS 27 promises a more personalized and intelligent iPhone experience, spearheaded by an AI-powered Siri, now featuring a dedicated Siri app and seamless integration throughout the operating system, including the Dynamic Island. Users can also look forward to a redesigned Screen Time application and new Liquid Glass customization options. Apple confirmed that iOS 27 will be compatible with all iPhone models supported by iOS 26. Based on Apple's typical deprecation cycle, this means iPhones equipped with the A13 Bionic chip or newer will be eligible for the update.

Supported iPhones for iOS 27:

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPadOS 27 brings similar intelligence enhancements to the iPad lineup, offering advanced multitasking capabilities and deeper system-wide AI features. Compatible iPads will generally include models powered by the A14 Bionic chip or the M-series chips. This marks a continued focus on bringing pro-level features to a broader range of iPad users.

Supported iPads for iPadOS 27:

iPad (10th generation) and later

iPad mini (6th generation) and later

iPad Air (4th generation) and later

All iPad Pro models with M-series chips

macOS 27 Golden Gate: Apple Silicon Exclusivity

Perhaps the most significant news for Mac users is that macOS 27, officially named "Golden Gate", will be an Apple Silicon-exclusive operating system. This move follows the announcement that macOS Tahoe (macOS 26) was the final version to support Intel-based Macs, marking a complete transition to Apple's custom-designed chips. macOS 27 Golden Gate will introduce new Siri AI tools and Liquid Glass interface refinements, taking full advantage of the M-series chip architecture. macOS 27 Golden Gate Unveiled at Apple WWDC 2026; Check New Features.

Supported Macs for macOS 27 Golden Gate:

All MacBook Air models with M1 chip or later

All MacBook Pro models with M1 chip or later

All Mac mini models with M1 chip or later

All iMac models with M1 chip or later

All Mac Studio models with M1 Max/Ultra chip or later

All Mac Pro models with M-series chip or later

watchOS 27: Smarter Health and Activity Tracking

watchOS 27 continues Apple's commitment to health and fitness, bringing refined features and performance improvements to compatible Apple Watch models. While specific new health metrics were not detailed, the update is expected to leverage enhanced on-device intelligence for more proactive and personalized health insights.

Supported Apple Watch Models for watchOS 27:

Apple Watch Series 7 and later

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and later

Apple Watch Ultra (1st generation) and later

Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote underscored the company's aggressive push into artificial intelligence, integrating advanced capabilities across all its core platforms. Indian users can expect these transformative updates to begin rolling out later this year, enhancing the functionality and intelligence of their Apple devices.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).