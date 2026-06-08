macOS 27 Golden Gate Unveiled at Apple WWDC 2026; Check New Features

Apple has officially unveiled macOS Golden Gate, the latest iteration of its desktop operating system, as part of a comprehensive suite of software updates announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference. The company confirmed that macOS 27, alongside updates for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and visionOS, focuses heavily on design refinements, enhanced platform performance and significant improvements to Apple Intelligence.

macOS 27 Golden Date, Design refinements and Liquid Glass customisation

A central focus of the Golden Gate update is the further refinement of the Liquid Glass design language. Users will now have access to a slider within the settings menu, offering granular control over the translucency of these effects, which can be adjusted from highly transparent to fully tinted. Furthermore, Apple has updated its icon designs to feature additional glass layers, aiming to provide a sharper and more distinctive visual style. Revamped Siri, AI-Driven Operating System Updates Announced at Apple WWDC 2026.

The macOS interface itself has received structural adjustments to improve user experience. App toolbars and sidebars have been redesigned to appear more distinct, with sidebar content now extending to the edge of the window. Additionally, Apple has reincorporated colour into sidebar icons and adjusted the corner radius of windows to address user feedback regarding the resizing mechanics seen in previous versions of the software.

macOS Performance improvements and parental controls

Apple has also overhauled the search functionality across its platforms. Enhanced indexing in Spotlight, Mail and Photos is designed to ensure more reliable retrieval of both recent and historical content. Performance under the hood has been a priority as well, with the company claiming that applications will launch up to 30% faster and photo library updates will occur up to 70% faster. Apple Announces Major AI Overhaul; Partners With Google to Integrate Gemini Technology Into Apple Intelligence Platform,

Parental control features have been expanded in response to evolving global digital regulations. The Screen Time application has undergone a design update, and new APIs now provide developers with tools to customise app behaviour based on a user's declared age. These features grant parents greater oversight regarding communication channels, application downloads and screen time management. Developer betas for these systems are available immediately, with public releases scheduled for the autumn.

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