iPhone Air 2 To Be Released in Spring 2027; Know What Changes To Expect

Apple is reportedly developing a second-generation iPhone Air for a planned spring 2027 release, as the technology giant looks to refine its ultra-thin handset and bolster its broader smartphone lineup. Internal prototypes for the device, currently codenamed V62, are undergoing advanced testing and feature significant hardware upgrades intended to address key consumer feedback regarding the original model.

The upcoming refresh comes as Apple shifts toward a staggered release strategy, decoupling its standard and entry-level models from the traditional autumn launch cycle reserved for flagship devices. By aligning the second-generation Air with the spring launch of the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e, Apple aims to sustain market momentum throughout the calendar year and compete more effectively with rivals such as Samsung. iPhone 18 Pro Max Release Date, Specifications, Price and Latest Leaks.

Key improvements for the second-generation model include the integration of a second rear camera, which is expected to facilitate ultra-wide-angle photography, a notable absence in the original 2025 version. This addition directly addresses common customer complaints regarding the versatility of the first-generation Air's single-lens system.

Engineers are also prioritising battery life improvements, although it remains unclear whether these gains will be achieved through increased physical capacity or enhanced power efficiency. The device is slated to be powered by a version of the A20 Pro processor, ensuring that the ultra-thin handset maintains competitive performance alongside other models in Apple's 2027 portfolio.

Apple's decision to pursue a successor to the iPhone Air underscores its commitment to diversifying the iPhone range. While the initial model did not achieve the sales volume of the Pro variants, Apple maintains that there is a distinct market segment for portable, design-focused smartphones. The company’s refined release schedule is also expected to ease pressure on its global supply chain and manufacturing partners. OnePlus 16 Leaks: From Bezels to Ultra High Refresh Rate Display; Here's Everything to Know.

This roadmap update is part of a broader multi-year overhaul. With the high-end iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and a much-anticipated foldable smartphone expected to debut in the autumn of 2026, the spring 2027 window will allow Apple to focus marketing and supply efforts on its more accessible models. These strategic adjustments reflect a concerted effort to manage a increasingly complex product ecosystem while maintaining the premium appeal associated with the brand.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).