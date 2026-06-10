KPMG, Deloitte, EY Among Firms Eyeing India’s Massive Critical IT Infrastructure Audit

India is preparing to undertake one of its largest cybersecurity assessment exercises, with major consulting and audit firms, including KPMG, Deloitte, and EY, among seven contenders competing for a nationwide mandate to audit the country's critical information technology (IT) infrastructure.

The proposed government-led exercise aims to identify vulnerabilities across key digital systems and strengthen India's cyber resilience amid growing concerns over cyberattacks targeting essential services and public institutions. KPMG Layoffs: Firm To Cut 10% of US Audit Partners After Retirement Push Falls Short.

Strengthening Digital Frontiers

The planned audit is expected to serve as a comprehensive security baseline assessment, helping authorities identify weaknesses across critical digital assets before they can be exploited.

According to sources familiar with the development, the exercise will cover data centres, cloud infrastructure, network backbones, and other mission-critical systems used by government departments and associated public-sector entities. The findings are expected to help the Centre enhance cybersecurity preparedness and safeguard vital services from potential disruptions. Oracle Layoffs: Abrupt 6 AM Job Cuts, No Warning Leave Employees Shocked.

The Push for Comprehensive Security

India's rapid digital transformation has significantly increased the amount of sensitive data stored and processed online, making government networks and public infrastructure increasingly attractive targets for cybercriminals and state-sponsored threat actors.

The nationwide audit aligns with the government's broader focus on digital sovereignty, data protection, and cybersecurity compliance. It is also expected to evaluate whether existing systems meet international security benchmarks and domestic guidelines issued by CERT-In and other regulatory authorities.

Market Leaders in the Fray

The participation of the Big Four consulting firms, along with specialized cybersecurity companies, highlights the scale and complexity of the proposed project.

These firms are expected to deploy advanced cybersecurity assessment techniques, including vulnerability analysis, penetration testing, risk mapping, and incident-response preparedness reviews. Their expertise could play a crucial role in helping authorities identify and address security gaps across India's digital ecosystem.

The bidding process remains underway, with the government expected to announce the final list of empanelled vendors or selected contractors after completing technical and financial evaluations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).