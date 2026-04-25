KPMG Layoffs: Firm To Cut 10% of US Audit Partners After Retirement Push Falls Short

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KPMG is set to reduce its US audit partner workforce by around 10%, marking a major restructuring move after voluntary retirement efforts failed to deliver expected exits. Nearly 100 partners are expected to leave as the firm recalibrates its leadership structure amid changing market conditions.

Strategic Reset in Audit Division

The decision was shared internally, with leadership stating that the current partner count had become “misaligned” with business needs. The move is part of a broader multi-year strategy to reshape the firm’s audit practice, ensuring it remains competitive and aligned with client demand.

KPMG clarified that the cuts are not performance-related but are aimed at improving efficiency, strengthening capabilities, and safeguarding its role in capital markets.

Voluntary Exit Plans Fall Short

For years, KPMG attempted to manage its senior workforce through voluntary retirement programs. However, the response did not meet expectations, forcing the firm to take more direct action.

Unlike standard layoffs, partner exits involve complex financial arrangements, including equity buyouts. The firm has confirmed that affected partners will receive compensation packages along with transition and placement support.

Big Four Firms Face Industry Slowdown

The move reflects a wider trend across the “Big Four,” including Deloitte, EY, and PwC, as the sector adjusts after a pandemic-driven hiring surge.

With demand for advisory and consulting services stabilizing, firms are increasingly focused on cost control and operational efficiency. Meta Layoffs 2026: Mark Zuckerberg’s Company To Cut 8,000 Jobs in May AI Pivot; Over 73,000 Tech Employees Laid Off This Year.

Market Position and Competitive Pressure

KPMG remains the smallest player among the Big Four in the US audit space, auditing roughly 10% of SEC-listed companies. While it has seen slight gains in market share, it continues to trail competitors in overall audit volume.

This restructuring is seen as an effort to sharpen its competitive edge and improve profitability in a tighter economic environment. Oracle Layoffs: Abrupt 6 AM Job Cuts, No Warning Leave Employees Shocked.

The layoffs come under the leadership of Tim Walsh, who took charge of KPMG’s US operations nine months ago. Since then, the firm has introduced several leadership and structural changes within its audit and assurance divisions.

Analysts say the move highlights a broader shift across industries, where even senior leadership roles are no longer immune to cost-cutting measures as firms prioritize efficiency and long-term sustainability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WSJ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).