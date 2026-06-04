Lava Bold N2 5G Price in India, Features and Specifications

Lava has expanded its affordable smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the new Lava Bold N2 5G. The latest budget-friendly 5G handset comes with a large 6,000mAh battery, a 120Hz display, an IP64-rated design, and Android 16 out of the box. The smartphone succeeds the Lava Bold N2 4G, which was introduced earlier this year.

Lava Bold N2 5G Price in India

The Lava Bold N2 5G has been launched in India at a price of INR 12,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

As part of a limited-period launch offer, customers can purchase the device for INR 11,999. The smartphone is available in Billionaire Blue and Regal Gold colour options. OnePlus Nord 6 Price Increase: Popular Mid-Range Phone Gets Costlier Again in India.

The handset will go on sale starting June 9, 2026, at 12 PM via Amazon India. Lava is also offering doorstep after-sales service for buyers of the new smartphone.

Lava Bold N2 5G Features

The Lava Bold N2 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. The screen features a waterdrop notch design that houses the front-facing camera. Realme P4R India Launch Teased on Flipkart: Key Features and What To Expect.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 6nm Unisoc T8200 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs Android 16 out of the box.

For security, the device includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes.

Lava Bold N2 5G Camera Specifications

In the camera department, the Lava Bold N2 5G features an AI-backed dual rear camera setup led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone offers a 5-megapixel front camera positioned inside the notch on the display.

Lava Bold N2 5G Battery and Charging

One of the key highlights of the Lava Bold N2 5G is its massive 6,000mAh battery. According to the company, the battery can deliver up to 815 minutes of YouTube playback and up to 743 minutes of screen-on time on a single charge.

The device supports 18W fast charging, although Lava ships the smartphone with a 10W charger inside the retail box.

With its affordable pricing, large battery, 5G connectivity, and high refresh rate display, the Lava Bold N2 5G aims to attract budget-conscious buyers looking for a feature-packed smartphone in the sub-INR 15,000 segment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).