Meta Layoffs: Employee Laid Off 2 Weeks Ahead of Maternity Leave, Post Goes Viral on Social Media

A significant round of workforce reductions at Meta has ignited widespread public debate regarding corporate accountability, particularly concerning employees on the verge of taking parental leave. The social media giant recently initiated a sweeping restructuring programme, impacting roughly 8,000 employees globally as the company pivots its operational focus toward artificial intelligence. Amidst these cuts, accounts have emerged of expectant parents being included in the layoff notices, prompting intense scrutiny of corporate labour practices.

Meta Layoffs Affect 8,000 Employees

The layoffs, which took place on May 20, 2026, represent a major shift in Meta’s organisational structure as the company accelerates its transition into an AI-first firm. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has framed the move as a necessity for improving efficiency, flattening hierarchies, and supporting new AI-focused workflows. While the company has reassigned roughly 7,000 additional employees to new AI teams, the reduction of 8,000 roles has deeply affected employee morale across North America, Europe, and Asia. Tech Layoffs Surge in 2026: 1,14,210 Employees Sacked by 150 Companies Amid AI-Driven Restructuring.

Viral Reddit Post of Employee Laid off Ahead of Maternity Leave

The recent announcements were delivered via email in waves, a process designed to manage the scale of the reduction but one which has faced criticism for its impersonal nature. Meta has provided severance packages for affected US-based employees, typically including 16 weeks of base pay, additional compensation based on tenure, and 18 months of continued healthcare coverage. However, these financial buffers have not fully assuaged concerns regarding the impact on vulnerable personnel, such as those planning imminent maternity or paternity leave.

The vulnerability of expectant parents during mass layoffs has become a central theme in recent online discussions. Reports of employees being terminated weeks before their scheduled parental leave have sparked calls for better protections within the technology sector. Critics argue that current "at-will" employment models in the United States offer little recourse for workers impacted during critical life transitions, leaving families in precarious positions regarding their income and healthcare stability.

Industry analysts note that while companies operate within their legal rights during large-scale restructurings, the social cost of such rapid workforce changes remains a point of contention. As tech firms continue to prioritise lean, AI-integrated organisational designs, the focus on short-term efficiency is increasingly clashing with the long-term needs of the workforce. The situation underscores a broader tension between the rapid adoption of automation and the social responsibility of major employers to support their staff during significant personal milestones. AI Layoffs Risk: Mark Cuban Warns These Jobs Face Highest Automation Threat.

Despite the disruption caused by the latest round of cuts, Meta leadership has signalled a potential period of stability, with Mark Zuckerberg informing staff that no further company-wide layoffs are anticipated for the remainder of 2026. For those impacted, the immediate priority remains navigating severance processes and seeking new opportunities within a sector that is simultaneously shedding and hiring talent. As the industry recalibrates for an era dominated by AI agents, the debate over how to balance technological progress with human-centric employment practices is expected to continue.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 10:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).