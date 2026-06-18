OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price Hiked 2nd Time in India; Check New Retail Prices for All Variants

OnePlus has implemented a second price increase for the Nord CE 6 in the Indian market, marking a notable shift in cost for the device since its initial launch. Originally introduced at a more competitive entry point, the smartphone has now seen its retail value climb, reflecting broader economic challenges currently affecting the consumer electronics sector.

The device maintains its established design language, which focuses on a balance of modern aesthetics and ergonomic utility. Despite the changes in pricing, the internal specifications and upgrade features remain consistent with the model’s original configuration, continuing to position it as a prominent offering within the company’s current smartphone portfolio. iPhone Price Hike: Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms iPhones To Get Costlier; Mentions Reasons.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 has experienced a cumulative price increase of INR 4,000 across both its storage variants. The base model, which initially launched at INR 29,999, is now priced at INR 33,999. Similarly, the 256GB variant has seen its price rise from the initial INR 32,999 to the current INR 36,999. Smartphone Price Hike 2026: Know Why Prices of Mobiles Keep Increasing This Year.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is equipped with a 144Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone features a substantial 8,000mAh battery, supported by 80W fast charging capabilities. These core hardware components are designed to provide stable performance for everyday tasks and multimedia consumption. While the device retains these original specifications, the industry-wide rise in memory chip costs, driven by high demand for DRAM and NAND supply, has directly influenced the recent adjustments to its market positioning.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).