Oracle Layoffs: Fresh Allegations Suggest Hybrid Workers Were Reclassified Before Job Cuts; Final Phase of Restructuring Affects Thousands

Oracle has come under scrutiny following unverified claims that the company reclassified hybrid employees as remote workers immediately preceding its latest round of layoffs. These allegations, which originated on the workplace forum Blind, suggest that such internal changes might affect how workforce reductions are evaluated under the US Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. Oracle has not issued a public response to these claims, and no evidence currently suggests any breach of legal obligations.

Questions Surrounding Layoff Procedures

The anonymous allegations have sparked debate regarding the complexity of managing workforce reductions for staff in hybrid and remote roles. Labour experts highlight that compliance with the WARN Act can be intricate when defining reporting structures and assigned work locations. While the number of potentially affected individuals remains unknown, the situation has drawn significant attention from labour advocates and legal professionals observing how major corporations navigate post-pandemic work models.

Final Phase of Global Layoffs

The controversy emerges as Oracle completes what is believed to be the final stage of its largest workforce reduction effort to date. Reports indicate the restructuring could impact nearly 30,000 employees worldwide, equating to approximately 18% of its total workforce, with many separations scheduled between 1 June and 15 June. These cuts are occurring despite Oracle reporting strong financial performance, including a 22% year-on-year revenue increase to USD 17.2 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

AI Integration and Capital Investment

Despite the staff reductions, Oracle is aggressively expanding its footprint in cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence. Cloud revenue recently surged by 44% to USD 8.9 billion, and the firm plans to allocate nearly USD 50 billion in capital expenditure for fiscal 2026 to support new data centres. Former employees have noted that AI tools were integrated into backend development workflows to automate routine tasks, allowing engineers to focus on complex, higher-value architecture rather than replacing human talent entirely

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).