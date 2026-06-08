Revamped Siri, AI-Driven Operating System Updates Announced at Apple WWDC 2026

Apple officially opened its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8, 2026, with a keynote presentation centred on the extensive integration of artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem. The highlight of the event was a thoroughly revamped Siri, which now operates under the new Apple Intelligence platform to provide a more intuitive and context-aware experience for users.

Revamped Siri and Visual Intelligence Features

The new version of Siri represents a significant departure from previous iterations, demonstrating a much higher level of conversational capability. Apple showcased how the assistant now draws upon personal context, such as calendar entries, contact information and photos, to provide relevant assistance. Siri has also gained on-screen visual intelligence, allowing it to recognise and interact with content directly displayed on the user's screen. Apple Announces Major AI Overhaul; Partners With Google to Integrate Gemini Technology Into Apple Intelligence Platform.

Live demonstrations showed the assistant performing complex tasks, such as setting reminders based on information parsed from documents or images. Apple addressed historical concerns regarding the reliability of its virtual assistant, with executives highlighting the improved response times and practical utility of the new AI-driven tools. Tech commentators noted that the demonstration appeared highly credible, marking a notable evolution from the company's previous AI announcements.

Apple Software updates and developer availability

The keynote also provided an overview of the upcoming software suites, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27 and visionOS 27. These operating systems introduce deeper AI enhancements alongside aesthetic improvements, such as customisable Liquid Glass visual effects. The updates are designed to ensure that artificial intelligence is integrated seamlessly into daily workflows across all hardware platforms. Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares Nostalgic 'Good Morning' Video Featuring Celebrities Ahead of WWDC 2026 Keynote (Watch Here).

Apple emphasised its commitment to privacy by highlighting its focus on on-device processing. To support these expanded features, the company has partnered with Google to incorporate technologies from the Gemini model family. Developer betas for the new software versions were released immediately following the presentation, with the company planning a full public rollout for the autumn.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).