Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares Nostalgic 'Good Morning' Video Featuring Celebrities Ahead of WWDC 2026 Keynote (Watch Here)

Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a light-hearted video compilation featuring various celebrities to welcome the global developer community ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. The keynote event is scheduled to commence at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today.

The short clip, posted on X, features a montage of stars including country singer Lainey Wilson, actress Rhea Seehorn, producer Zedd, comedian Druski and Whoopi Goldberg, each offering a unique take on a morning greeting. The video concludes with Cook himself delivering his signature phrase, bringing a sense of warmth to the start of the proceedings. Apple WWDC 2026: Apple Intelligence, iOS 27, macOS 27 and More To Take Center Stage Today.

Tim Cook 'Good Morning' Video Ahead of Apple WWDC 2026

Final WWDC keynote for Tim Cook

This year’s conference carries added significance for the technology giant. John Ternus, Apple’s current hardware engineering chief, is slated to assume the role of CEO on September 1. Consequently, this WWDC event is widely expected to be the final keynote presided over by Cook in his capacity as the company’s leader. Apple WWDC 2026: Apple Intelligence, iOS 27, macOS 27 and More To Take Center Stage Today.

The video has resonated deeply within the Apple community, with many followers expressing nostalgia on social media. Fans have praised the montage as a fitting tribute to Cook’s long-standing tradition of opening the annual event with his warm welcome, which has become a staple of Apple’s conference culture.

Expectations from WWDC 2026

While the video provided a moment of levity, the main focus remains on the upcoming announcements. The Apple community is closely watching today’s keynote for insights into the next phase of the company's innovation under the pending leadership transition.

Beyond the organisational shift, the event is expected to outline the future direction of Apple’s software ecosystems and potential hardware advancements. As Cook prepares to step down from the helm, today's keynote serves as a pivotal moment in the company's history.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).