Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Rumoured To Feature Thicker Ultra Thin Glass To Reduce Screen Crease
Samsung is reportedly testing a thicker Ultra Thin Glass layer for future foldables, beginning with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. The upgrade aims to reduce crease visibility and improve durability. The technology could later reach the Galaxy Z Fold 9 series, alongside stronger hinges and enhanced protection, further refining Samsung’s premium foldable smartphone experience.
Samsung is reportedly working on significant advancements for its foldable smartphone lineup, aiming to address long-standing user feedback regarding screen durability and display aesthetics. Industry supply chain reports indicate that the company is testing a thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer for its forthcoming devices, a move designed to reduce the visibility of the centre crease and improve overall screen resilience against everyday wear.
This technological iteration is expected to debut on a new variant, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, before potentially being integrated into the wider Galaxy Z Fold 9 series. By adopting a cautious, selective rollout strategy, Samsung aims to refine its foldable hardware, ensuring that improvements in structural integrity and display refinement align with the demands of power users who rely on these devices for intensive multitasking and professional workflows. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max To Be Launched Soon; Check Expected India Price and Specifications.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and Galaxy Z Fold 9 Expected Specifications and Features
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is currently the primary testbed for a 60-micron-thick UTG layer, representing a substantial increase over the 45-micrometer glass utilised in recent iterations such as the Z Fold 7 and the expected Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. This transition to thicker material is intended to offer a smoother display surface and improved protection against drops and impact. Complementing the display upgrades, Samsung is focusing on the development of more durable hinge mechanisms and enhanced protective layers to bolster the reliability of the foldable chassis. While the Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to retain the 45-micrometer glass specification, the move toward 60-micron glass for the Wide variant reflects a broader effort to differentiate foldable models through material science and improved industrial design. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series May Debut With Variable Aperture Camera, Smaller Dynamic Island and Longer Battery Life.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and Galaxy Z Fold 9 Price (Expected)
While Samsung has not provided official pricing, industry analysts anticipate that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series will launch at a premium price point consistent with the high cost of foldable R&D and advanced materials. With the next major Unpacked event rumoured to take place on 22 July 2026, in London, consumers should expect pricing to align with current flagship tiers, likely starting upwards of INR 150,000 for the premium Fold models depending on final regional configurations and market positioning.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 07:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).