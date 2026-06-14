ISRO Launches Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon 2026; Check Eligibility, Dates and How To Apply

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially launched the third edition of the Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon, a national innovation competition tailored for students pursuing space technology and research. Announced on June 11, the initiative aims to crowdsource solutions for real-world technical challenges aligned with India's expanding space exploration goals.

Participants will receive direct mentorship from ISRO scientists and domain experts, with the space agency noting that standout performers may be considered for future internship opportunities. ISRO 2026-27 Roadmap: 27 Space Missions Planned, Focus on Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight and Reusable NGLV Technology.

ISRO Launches Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon 2026

ISRO launches Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon (BAH) 2026. The third edition of this flagship initiative features problem statements in the areas of Geospatial Domain, Space Science, Image Processing, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), and Cybersecurity.… pic.twitter.com/ZJnzDQhphb — ISRO (@isro) June 11, 2026

Challenge Statements and Focus Areas

The 2026 hackathon features 15 distinct problem statements spanning critical areas of modern space science and terrestrial application. Key domains include artificial intelligence, machine learning, climate modelling, agricultural tracking, and satellite operations. Specific challenges task students with utilising Chandrayaan-2 data to detect subsurface ice near the Moon's south pole, and deploying data from the Aditya-L1 mission to forecast solar flares. Other prominent projects involve designing an AI-powered "digital twin" of India’s climate and developing machine learning models to mitigate urban heat and monitor air quality.

Eligibility Criteria for Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon 2026

The competition is open to a wide range of higher education students across India. Eligible participants include:

Undergraduate students

Graduate and postgraduate students

PhD candidates and research scholars

Teams must consist of three to four members. To encourage interdisciplinary collaboration, ISRO permits teams to include students from different colleges or universities. Participation in the hackathon is completely free, with no registration or submission fees. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Confirms Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight Slated for 2027 Following Series of Uncrewed Tests.

Key Dates and Timeline for ISRO's Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon

The registration and initial idea submission portal opened on June 10 and will accept entries until the deadline on July 1. To assist participants, ISRO will host online problem statement explainer sessions on June 15 and 16. Following a review period, the final shortlist of selected teams will be announced on July 20, followed by an official induction session on July 21. The hackathon will culminate in a grand finale scheduled for August 6 and 7. Interested students can apply directly through the official ISRO portal at isro.gov.in.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).