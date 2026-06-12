ServiceNow Layoffs: Software Giant Cuts Hundreds of Jobs As AI Efficiencies Reshape Workforce

ServiceNow has laid off hundreds of employees as the enterprise software company continues to increase its use of artificial intelligence across operations, according to multiple reports. The workforce reduction comes as the company says AI-driven efficiencies are allowing it to streamline certain functions while continuing to invest in strategic growth areas.

The company has not publicly disclosed the exact number of employees affected. However, reports indicate that the cuts are part of a broader effort to optimize operations and redirect resources toward AI-focused initiatives and high-priority business functions.

AI Efficiency Drives Workforce Changes

ServiceNow has been increasingly vocal about the role artificial intelligence is playing within its own business. Company executives have previously said that internal AI deployment is helping automate tasks, improve productivity, and reduce the need for some planned hiring. Layoffs: US Proptech Firm Opendoor Shuts India Operations, Cuts 250 Jobs As Part of Smaller AI-Native Transition.

During earlier earnings discussions, ServiceNow projected significant savings from AI-enabled productivity gains, with executives attributing part of those savings to lower staffing requirements than initially anticipated.

The latest job cuts appear to align with that strategy, as the company seeks to balance workforce costs with investments in emerging AI technologies.

Hiring Continues in Select Areas

Despite the layoffs, ServiceNow is continuing to recruit for several positions, particularly in AI engineering, product development, and customer-facing roles. Reports suggest the company is prioritizing talent that can support its growing AI platform and enterprise automation offerings. Salesforce Layoffs Severance: Company Offers Superior Severance Packages to Employees Affected by Recent Job Cuts; Check Details.

The company's careers portal currently lists openings focused on applied AI, engineering, and solution architecture, reflecting its emphasis on expanding AI capabilities.

Expanding AI Investments

The workforce changes come as ServiceNow accelerates its AI strategy through product development, partnerships, and acquisitions. In recent months, the company has expanded its AI offerings and integrated advanced AI capabilities into its platform through partnerships with leading AI firms and acquisitions aimed at strengthening its agentic AI roadmap.

Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott has repeatedly positioned AI as a major growth driver for the company, arguing that automation can help organizations improve efficiency while enabling employees to focus on higher-value work.

Part of a Broader Industry Trend

ServiceNow's workforce restructuring reflects a wider trend across the technology sector, where companies are increasingly using AI to automate routine tasks and reassess staffing needs. Several technology firms have highlighted AI-driven productivity gains in recent earnings reports, with some citing reduced hiring requirements and lower operating costs.

As businesses continue adopting generative and agentic AI tools, industry analysts expect companies to further evaluate workforce structures while increasing investment in AI-related skills and roles.

Company Background

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, ServiceNow provides cloud-based software that helps organizations automate workflows across IT, customer service, human resources, and other business functions. The company employed more than 29,000 people globally as of its latest reported workforce figures and has positioned itself as one of the leading enterprise AI and workflow automation providers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (HRKatha), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).