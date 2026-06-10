Salesforce Layoffs Severance: Company Offers Superior Severance Packages to Employees Affected by Recent Job Cuts; Check Details

Salesforce has initiated a fresh round of job cuts impacting its Agentforce, Mulesoft, and Marketing Cloud divisions, affecting 86 employees in California. While the reduction reflects ongoing pressure within the tech sector, the company has set itself apart by offering severance packages that industry observers describe as notably more generous than those provided by other major technology firms.

According to internal documentation, eligible employees in the United States are entitled to a financial package based on seniority, age, and length of service. The standard severance plan offers nine weeks of base pay for staff at the senior manager level and below, while director-level employees and senior directors are entitled to 13 weeks. Salesforce Layoffs Continue: Marc Benioff-Led Cloud Giant Cuts Jobs Across Agentforce and Mulesoft Divisions Amid Strategic AI Pivot.

Salesforce Layoffs Severance for Employees

The policy further accounts for tenure, providing three additional weeks of pay for every year of service. This cumulative total is capped at 26 weeks for most employees, though the structure allows for a higher limit of 30 weeks for workers aged 60 and older. Furthermore, the firm is providing six months of COBRA healthcare continuation, with a 12-month extension for those 60 or above.

This level of support appears significantly higher than recent compensation packages offered by competitors. For instance, Oracle recently provided a severance structure capped at 26 weeks, while Block offered 20 weeks of salary plus tenure-based additions. Amazon’s recent redundancy packages were similarly structured around 90 days of full pay and benefits followed by a separate payout, highlighting Salesforce's emphasis on extended financial stability for departing staff. Marc Benioff Freezes Software Engineer Hiring as Salesforce Plans USD 300 Million Anthropic AI Spend.

These redundancies follow a broader workforce reduction in January, as Salesforce seeks to balance its intensive investment in artificial intelligence with investor demands for operational efficiency. Despite a stock price decline of more than 30% this year, the company's decision to maintain high severance standards suggests a continued focus on employee welfare during this period of restructuring and strategic realignment toward AI-driven software development.

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