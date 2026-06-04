Tech Layoffs: Tech Industry Reports Over 1,23,000 Job Cuts in 2026 Due to AI, Says Report

The technology sector has experienced a wave of significant workforce reductions throughout the first half of 2026, with recent data indicating that over 123,000 jobs have been eliminated since January. This figure represents a 66% increase in layoffs compared to the same period in 2025. According to findings from the Challenger report, artificial intelligence is now the primary reason cited by employers for these staff cuts, outpacing traditional market conditions and economic restructuring.

AI Cited as Primary Driver for Workforce Reductions

In May alone, U.S. employers announced 97,006 job cuts, with the tech sector accounting for 38,242 of those positions, the highest monthly total for the industry since August 2024. AI was explicitly identified as the cause for approximately 87,714 layoffs year-to-date. High-profile companies have frequently pointed to AI integration as the catalyst for these changes. For instance, Cloudflare cut 20% of its workforce, citing a reduced need for middle management and finance roles as AI usage increased. Similarly, Coinbase and Snap have both attributed significant staff reductions to the drive for greater efficiency through AI agents and automation. ClickUp Layoffs: CEO Zeb Evans Says ‘I Made This Decision and I Own It’ as US-Based Software Firm Slashes Workforce by 22%.

Amid Layoffs, Industry Leaders Debate the AI Rationale

While many executives frame these layoffs as a necessary evolution, the practice has faced criticism. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has publicly condemned CEOs who attribute layoffs to AI as "lazy," arguing that such decisions do not make business sense when AI is intended to augment human capability rather than replace it. Additionally, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has criticised firms for "AI washing," a practice where companies blame unrelated financial or operational issues on artificial intelligence. Corporate Layoff Survival: Delhi Entrepreneur Shares Journey From Sudden Termination to Rebuilding a Career; Goes Viral.

The outlook for the labour market remains complex. While layoffs continue, the tech industry also remains a leading sector for new hiring, announcing 11,250 new positions in May. Furthermore, data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers suggests that entry-level opportunities for new graduates have not declined as severely as some experts predicted, with companies like Salesforce continuing to hire thousands of graduates and interns to support AI-driven projects. Despite these mixed signals, public anxiety remains high, with polling indicating that one-third of the population is concerned about AI displacement.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 10:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).