Twitter Launches Gratitude Emoji in India

Twitter (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 13: Micro-blogging platform Twitter India on Wednesday launched a new gratitude emoji that can be triggered with '#thankful', #gratitude' and other variations of the words. Since March 15, there have been over 250 million tweets worldwide expressing gratitude and thanks - a 26 per cent increase from February's average. Twitter Now Makes It Easier to Watch Quote Tweets on IOS.

"Who do we see people expressing that gratitude for? The most common word is ‘everyone'. Everyone who is an essential worker. Everyone who has helped. Everyone in healthcare. Everyone who has reached out. Everyone," the company tweeted. "To give you another way to show your gratitude, we've created an emoji that will appear when you use #thankful or other hashtags for #gratitude (in various languages)," it added.

Earlier in April, on WorldHealthDay, Twitter had also sent out a token of appreciation for healthcare workers by tweeting with ‘clap'. The platform recently onboarded the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (@MoHFW_INDIA) to Twitter Seva to help Indians with a speedy resolution to their health-related queries.