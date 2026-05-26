UK Weather Update: Met Office Confirms Hottest May Day Record Broken As Temperatures Hit 35 Degrees Celsius in London

The United Kingdom has recorded its highest-ever May temperature for the second consecutive day as an unprecedented spring heatwave intensifies across the country. According to provisional data released by the Met Office, temperatures climbed to 35.0 degrees Celsius at both London Heathrow and Kew Gardens on Tuesday, May 26, breaking a century-old climate milestone.

The extraordinary spike comes less than 24 hours after Kew Gardens set a brief record of 34.8 degrees Celsius on Bank Holiday Monday, signalling an abrupt and intense shift in typical spring weather patterns. UK PM Keir Starmer Thrown Out of Pub? Old Video of British Prime Minister Being Barred From Pub Goes Viral With Misleading Claim.

Today Is Now the Hottest Day in May on Record, Says UK Met office

Today is now the hottest day in May on record with Heathrow and Kew Gardens provisionally reaching 35.0°C Until yesterday the highest temperature in May was 32.8°C, but we've now exceeded that record on consecutive days by a full two degrees Celsius 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/s4ichw1fZU — Met Office (@metoffice) May 26, 2026

Tuesday Hottest Day Shatters Century-Old Milestones

The consecutive temperature spikes have rewritten the UK's meteorological history for the spring season. Before this week, the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK during the month of May was 32.8 degrees Celsius, a benchmark established in 1922 and matched only once in 1944. "Today is now the hottest day in May on record with Heathrow and Kew Gardens provisionally reaching 35.0C," the Met Office stated in an official briefing on Tuesday afternoon. "Until yesterday the highest temperature in May was 32.8C, but we've now exceeded that record on consecutive days by a full two degrees Celsius," the Met Office said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Unprecedented Regional Warmth Across the UK

The extreme heat has not been confined to daylight hours or London hubs. The UK also experienced unseasonably high nocturnal temperatures, with several southern stations recording overnight minimums well above average. This marked a rare consecutive sequence where both day and night records for May faced significant upward revisions. Meteorologists noted that nearly 100 weather monitoring stations across England and Wales breached the 30.0 degrees Celsius threshold during this heat event, showcasing the widespread nature of the weather system.

Atmospheric Drivers Behind Heat in the United Kingdom

Met Office operational meteorologists attributed the extreme conditions to a robust area of high pressure anchored directly over the UK. The system has trapped solar radiation locally, causing temperatures to rise rapidly under clear skies. Forecasters emphasised that while intense heatwaves usually build gradually over a week or more, this specific system developed with historical velocity. Climate scientists pointed out that the likelihood of breaking old monthly records has risen in recent decades due to shifting global climate patterns, turning what were once rare events into more frequent occurrences. UFO Caught on Camera? Man Spots Mysterious High-Speed Object Performing Sharp Turns While Walking Dog Over Malvern Hills in UK; Video Goes Viral.

Thunderstorm Warnings and Outlook

While high pressure dominates the atmospheric landscape, the intense surface heat has triggered atmospheric instability. The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for severe thunderstorms across large swaths of England on Tuesday afternoon, warning of isolated lightning strikes, hail, and sudden, heavy downpours. While temperatures are forecast to decline gradually from midweek as cooler air moves in, conditions are expected to remain unseasonably warm, with maximums sustained in the mid-to-high 20s through the weekend.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).