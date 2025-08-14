In a bizarre sighting over the Malvern Hills in the UK, Andrew Clifton captured a mysterious high-speed object performing sharp, unusual turns while walking his dog on August 5, 2025. Filming his pet with a frisbee in slow-motion on his phone, Clifton noticed the strange object only after reviewing the video later at home. The unidentified object appeared from a distance, executed abrupt turn-like manoeuvres, then straightened its path, moving at an incredible speed. The clip has since gone viral on social media, sparking curiosity and debate among UFO enthusiasts. Alien Invasion or Human Hoax? 'Mysterious UFO Sphere' Found in Colombia Sparks Debate Over Possible Extraterrestrial Origins.

UFO Spotted Over Malvern Hills, UK

🧃 UFO captured in slow motion over Malvern Hills, (Western UK 🇬🇧) pic.twitter.com/Dnnxe9lFdl — 💭 think tank (@528vibes) August 7, 2025

Mysterious Object Captured on Camera in Malvern

🚨UFO Captured Over Malvern Hills UK 5th August 2025 Andrew Clifton was walking his dog (August 5, 2025) in the Malvern Hills, a range of hills in western England. He was filming short clips with his phone while throwing a popular frisbee toy for his pet. When he got back home… pic.twitter.com/jgthCBBt1S — Skywatch Signal (@UAPWatchers) August 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)