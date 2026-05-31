FIFA World Cup 2026: S*x Worker Demand Surges Ahead of NYC, NJ Matches As USD 10K-a-Day Escort Reports Booking Boom

As preparations intensify for the FIFA World Cup matches scheduled in the New York-New Jersey region, some escorts and independent s*x workers report a sharp increase in inquiries and advance bookings from visitors expected to travel to the area for the tournament. MetLife Stadium is set to host eight matches beginning June 13, including the July 19 championship, with an estimated 1.2 million soccer fans expected to visit the region during the event.

The reported increase in demand comes as businesses across the hospitality, entertainment and tourism sectors prepare for an influx of international visitors. At the same time, law enforcement agencies say they are closely monitoring potential risks associated with large-scale events, including human trafficking and exploitation. Lionel Messi To Lead As Argentina Unveils FIFA World Cup Squad 2026.

NYC, NJ FIFA World Cup Matches: Escorts Report Increase in Bookings

A Brooklyn-based escort who spoke anonymously told The New York Post that demand for her services has increased significantly ahead of the tournament. “I have been getting a lot of new client requests,” the 31-year-old, who offers USD 800-per-hour foot worshipping sessions, told The Post.

The escort said activity on her online profiles has tripled in May compared with typical levels and noted a rise in inquiries linked to World Cup travel plans. “Interestingly, I have gotten a spike in couples requests. I usually only get one new couple client request per month. I got 25 requests in the last month,” she said. Santos Deny Hiding Neymar's Calf Injury, Express Full Confidence in FIFA World Cup 2026 Fitness.

The provider, who says she charges up to USD 10,000 for a full day of kink-centered services, indicated she is considering one-time bookings from visitors attending the tournament.

“Money is everything and if someone gave the right price for pretty much anything, you’d do it right?” she said. “If someone came in for the World Cup and it was the right amount of money and it was a service I was interested in doing, of course I would do it,” she said.

Another New Jersey-based escort, who uses the name “Spice V,” said she has already received deposits from clients planning to attend World Cup events. “June is filling up quickly,” Spice said, adding, “There is a high expectation to be readily available once a client arrives. I am in high anticipation.”

According to her account, she has already secured clients from Europe, including one from London, as well as another visitor traveling from Colorado for the matches. The reports reflect expectations that major international sporting events often generate increased demand across a range of service industries as large numbers of visitors travel to host cities.

While some service providers anticipate increased business, law enforcement officials are emphasising concerns about human trafficking and exploitation during the tournament.

“When we think of large-scale events, we often focus on visible threats, terrorism, crowd safety, theft, fraud, and all those are very real concerns. But there’s another crime that thrives in these environments, human trafficking,” Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, told the NJ Monitor.

Officials have announced several measures aimed at monitoring and preventing trafficking-related crimes during the event. New Jersey State Police plan to deploy 1,200 troopers across official and unofficial World Cup-related venues and activities.

Federal authorities have also highlighted concerns about potential exploitation linked to the tournament.

In a May 11 advisory, the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) warned of the “ever-present threat” of human trafficking. “The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to draw millions of foreign and domestic visitors, and individuals visiting or residing near host cities may be vulnerable to sex or labor trafficking by perpetrators seeking to exploit the surge in economic activity,” the agency said.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport also told state lawmakers that preparations have been underway to address public safety challenges associated with the event. “It will be a test of our law enforcement capacities, particularly our ability to stop human trafficking,” Davenport said, according to NJ Spotlight News.

With the World Cup expected to attract millions of visitors to the region, authorities and businesses alike are preparing for increased activity. While some escorts report a surge in inquiries tied to the tournament, officials continue to focus on preventing exploitation and ensuring public safety throughout one of the largest sporting events ever hosted in the United States.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).