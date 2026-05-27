Florida Judge Faces Action After Being Caught Having S*x in Chambers With Senior Police Officer During Work Hours

A federal district judge is facing disciplinary action for judicial misconduct after being caught engaging in an extramarital affair with a high-ranking law enforcement officer inside the judge’s chambers. The se*ual encounters reportedly took place during official business hours and within hearing distance of court employees. According to official court records filed recently, a special committee for the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals-which oversees federal jurisdictions in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama-issued a formal order finding that the unnamed judge had committed severe misconduct.

The investigation into the judge's behavior was initiated in September after a formal complaint was lodged by a former law clerk. The clerk alleged that the judge and the law enforcement officer engaged in s*x multiple times inside the judicial chambers while staff members were working nearby. The complainant also raised separate professional concerns, stating that the judge frequently displayed visible anger, yelled and cursed at staff, and failed to adequately review or edit their legal work. Additionally, the judge reportedly informed court staff on at least one occasion that they were unable to perform regular duties after consuming too many alcoholic beverages at an event the previous evening.

When initially confronted with the allegations, the judge vehemently denied the claims, describing them as "outrageous" and "baseless." The judge contended that the former law clerk had manufactured the accusations as a retaliatory measure after being disciplined for poor job performance. However, following a comprehensive review, the special committee concluded that the allegations of physical intimacy within the courthouse during business hours were substantiated. The committee determined that the judge’s actions demonstrated a gross lack of professional judgment and undermined the integrity of the judicial office.

In addition to the workplace affair, the committee's findings revealed that the judge violated ethical guidelines by attending a partisan political event and later making false statements to the Chief Circuit Judge and Chief District Judge during the preliminary investigation. The Eleventh Circuit special committee has since implemented disciplinary measures against the judge, noting that maintaining public trust and strict professionalism remains paramount within the federal judiciary.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).