Jeff Bezos Criticises New York City’s Education Spending, Sparks Heated Exchange With Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has publicly criticised New York City’s educational administration, arguing that the city’s high spending levels fail to produce proportional academic results. During a recent interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, the billionaire compared the city’s public school system to Amazon’s operational standards, suggesting that the inefficiency in public administration would be untenable in a private enterprise. The remarks have ignited a sharp political exchange with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani regarding the city’s fiscal priorities and the efficacy of "tax-the-rich" economic agendas.

Efficiency Critiques in Public Education

Bezos took aim at the city’s education budget, which currently stands at approximately 44,000 per student annually. He argued that despite this significant investment, academic outcomes remain poor and enrollment numbers are in decline. According to the Amazon founder, the heavy expenditure is being absorbed by bloated administrative structures rather than reaching classroom teachers. ‘Return Kohinoor to India’: Zohran Mamdani Says He Would Urge King Charles To Hand Over Diamond (Watch Video).

"If we ran Amazon the way New York City runs their school system, your packages would take six weeks to arrive," Bezos remarked. "We would have to charge you a 100 USD delivery fee. And then when the package did finally arrive, it would have the wrong item in it anyway." Bezos insisted that the current financial model fails to provide tangible benefits to educators, asserting that very little of the allocated funds actually trickle down to those working directly with students.

Response from City Hall

The criticism drew an immediate response from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Taking to X, the Mayor countered the billionaire's claims with a brief, pointed reply: "I know a few teachers in Queens who would beg to differ." The exchange underscores the ongoing tension between the city’s progressive leadership and high-net-worth individuals over how best to address inequality and bridge the municipal budget gap.

Mayor Mamdani has previously championed policies focused on taxing corporations and high earners to fund public services. In contrast, Bezos advocated for structural, root-cause solutions rather than what he described as political "finger-pointing." He noted that Amazon utilizes a problem-solving methodology known as "the five whys" to identify core issues, suggesting that political debates often prioritize assigning blame over implementing effective, long-term policy fixes.

Broader Views on Taxation and Anti-Poverty Initiatives

Beyond school spending, Bezos used the platform to outline his views on federal taxation. He proposed that lower-income Americans should be exempt from federal income tax entirely, arguing that those struggling to build financial stability should not be burdened by such levies. "I don’t want to reduce it, I want to eliminate it," he stated, adding that in the world's wealthiest nation, such taxation is unnecessary for that demographic. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Brings Star Power to First 100 Days in Office.

These comments follow the Bezos family’s recent pledge of up to USD 150 million toward early childhood education initiatives in New York City. This includes a USD 100 million donation via the Jackie Bezos Endowment for Early Childhood and an additional USD 25 million in matching funds. The investment is intended to support anti-poverty programmes as the city continues to expand its childcare infrastructure.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).