‘Return Kohinoor to India’: Zohran Mamdani Says He Would Urge King Charles To Hand Over Diamond (Watch Video)

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he would urge King Charles III to return the Kohinoor diamond to India if given a private opportunity, highlighting a long-running international dispute tied to colonial history.

Mamdani made the remarks ahead of a wreath-laying ceremony in lower Manhattan marking the anniversary of the 11 September attacks. Speaking at a press conference, he said: "If I were to speak to the king separately from that, I'd probably encourage him to return the Kohinoor diamond." ‘You’d Be Speaking French’: King Charles Roasts US President Donald Trump With History Joke at White House Dinner (Watch Video).

‘Return Kohinoor to India’: Zohran Mamdani Urges King Charles

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Royal Visit and 9/11 Commemoration

The comments came as King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited the United States on a four-day trip that included high-level engagements and commemorative events. Later in the day, Mamdani met the King at the 9/11 memorial in Manhattan, where the monarch, visiting New York for the first time in nearly two decades, shook hands and spoke briefly with the mayor.

At the ceremony, the King and Queen laid a bouquet of white flowers near the memorial pools and observed a moment of silence. They also met family members of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, which killed more than 3,000 people. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Brings Star Power to First 100 Days in Office.

Mamdani emphasised the solemn purpose of the event, stating: "I'll be attending a wreath laying alongside other elected officials including Gov. Hochul, Gov. Sherrill, and the focus of that wreath laying is to honor the more than 3,000 New Yorkers who were killed in the horrific terror attacks of Sept. 11." "And that is really what I'm looking to do at that event," he added.

Kohinoor Dispute and Historical Context

The Kohinoor diamond, currently part of the British Crown Jewels and displayed at the Tower of London, has long been a subject of competing claims. India has repeatedly called for its return, arguing that it was taken during British colonial rule. Other countries, including Iran and Pakistan, have also asserted claims over the diamond.

The issue remains a sensitive aspect of Britain’s imperial legacy and has resurfaced periodically during diplomatic engagements involving the monarchy.

The royal visit to the United States has included a private meeting with Donald Trump, an address to Congress, and a state dinner at the White House. While Mamdani raised the Kohinoor issue ahead of his interaction with the King, his remarks at the memorial reflected a more measured tone focused on remembrance and respect for the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

The brief exchange between the mayor and the monarch did not include any public discussion of the diamond, but the comments underscore how historical disputes can intersect with contemporary diplomatic moments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters/ANI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 07:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).