South Carolina Woman Killed by Flying Patio Umbrella During Storm While Eating at Restaurant

A tragic incident unfolded in South Carolina after a woman was killed when a patio umbrella reportedly became airborne during severe weather and struck her while she was dining at a restaurant.

The incident took place on Saturday, May 23, at the Driftwood Bar & Grill in Clarendon County, according to local reports. Authorities said the victim, a 56-year-old woman, was eating at the restaurant when strong winds linked to storms swept through the area.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley told WIS-TV that the powerful gusts caused a patio umbrella to break loose before it struck the woman in the neck. Officials said the impact severed her carotid artery, leading to fatal injuries. New Mexico: 3 Dead, First Responders Decontaminated in Mountainair After Exposure to Unknown Substance in Suspected Drug Overdose (Watch Video).

Clarendon County Coroner Jacqueline Blackwell confirmed that the woman died at the scene.

Following the incident, Driftwood Bar & Grill released a statement on Facebook expressing condolences to the victim’s family and acknowledging the emotional impact on the community. US: Woman Employee of Wells Fargo Dies at Desk in Arizona Office, Body Goes Unnoticed for 4 Days.

“This has deeply affected many people in our community, including guests, staff, first responders, and everyone involved. Out of respect for the family and those impacted, we ask for continued prayers, compassion, and privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

The coroner’s office said an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday as the investigation into the incident continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (wsbtv), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).