US President Donald Trump has issued a directive linking an emerging peace agreement with Iran to a sweeping expansion of the Abraham Accords. In a statement published on his Truth Social platform, President Trump declared that it should be "mandatory" for several major Muslim-majority nations - including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan - to simultaneously sign onto the normalisation pacts as a precondition for the broader West Asian settlement.

The unexpected diplomatic demand repositions the Abraham Accords, a cornerstone framework of Trump's first-term foreign policy, as the central strategic architecture for the region's post-war security alignment. "By copy of this TRUTH, I am asking my Representatives to begin, and successfully complete, the process of signing these Countries into the already Historic Abraham Accords," Trump posted, signaling a aggressive push by American negotiators. Iran Deal Not ‘Fully Negotiated Yet’: Donald Trump Says No Financial Concessions Will Be Given to Tehran Under Proposed Agreement.

US President Donald Trump's Post on Abraham Accords

What Are the Abraham Accords?

The Abraham Accords are a series of joint normalisation agreements originally mediated by the United States in the latter half of 2020. Named in reference to the shared biblical patriarch of Judaism and Islam, the accords systematically shifted decades of Middle Eastern diplomacy by establishing full, open diplomatic and bilateral relations between Israel and several Arab nations without prioritising a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The foundational agreements were signed at the White House on September 15, 2020, by Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain. In the months that followed, Morocco and Sudan also agreed to join the framework under distinct US.-brokered incentives. While traditional Arab diplomacy long conditioned recognition of Israel on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, the Accords bypassed this paradigm, focusing instead on shared economic, technological, and defense interests - particularly regarding regional deterrence against Iran.

Donald Trump's New Framework for the Abraham Accords

In his latest declaration, Trump tied the resolution of ongoing negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran directly to a massive expansion of the Accords' membership. He noted that talks with Tehran are "proceeding nicely" but asserted that any finalised document must secure simultaneous sign-ons from non-member participants to ensure regional stability. Notably, Trump’s latest statement did not explicitly mention Israel by name, focusing instead on a unified regional bloc. He specified that the expansion "should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar," adding that nations refusing to join would demonstrate "bad intention" and should be excluded from the economic and geopolitical benefits of the broader Iran peace deal.

Furthermore, Trump held out the possibility of an unprecedented diplomatic pivot for Tehran itself once initial terms are met. "If Iran signs its Agreement with me... it would be an Honor to have them" join the Abraham Accords eventually, Trump wrote, suggesting a highly ambitious transformation of the regional alliance network. ‘I Am a Big Fan of PM Narendra Modi, India Can Count on Me’, Says US President Donald Trump During Live Video Call at Delhi Event.

Historical Background of Abraham Accords and Current Challenges

Since their inception in 2020, the Abraham Accords have yielded billions of dollars in bilateral trade, tourism, and technological exchange, primarily between Israel and the UAE. Despite severe regional strains - including the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023 and subsequent multi-front escalations - the existing treaties remained intact. However, formal expansion talks, particularly regarding a highly anticipated deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, were effectively frozen due to the conflict. The diplomatic landscape has shifted with recent regional changes, including the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria and subsequent expansion discussions.

While Trump highlighted that existing members have experienced a "Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM", international analysts note that demanding "mandatory" accessions presents significant diplomatic hurdles. Countries like Pakistan and Turkey maintain complex domestic political dynamics regarding Israel, while Saudi Arabia has consistently maintained that formal normalization requires a credible, verified pathway toward a sovereign Palestinian state. U.S. representatives are expected to begin formal rounds of talks to assess how regional counterparts intend to respond to the administration's compliance mandates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).