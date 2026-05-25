Iran Deal Not ‘Fully Negotiated Yet’: Donald Trump Says No Financial Concessions Will Be Given to Tehran Under Proposed Agreement

Washington DC, May 25: Donald Trump said that any future deal with Iran under his administration would involve no financial concessions and would be fundamentally different from the agreement reached during former US President Barack Obama's tenure. Trump said that hisIn a post on social media, Trump criticised the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal and claimed his proposed agreement would prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.deal will differ from the one crafted by former US President Barack Obama.

"If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn't even fully negotiated yet. So don't listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about. Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don't make bad deals! President DJT," he added. US-Iran Peace Agreement: Negotiators Agree on Broad Principles of Deal, Including Uranium Disposal.

US Senator Lindsey Graham signalled support for Trump's deal, arguing that any long-term agreement with Tehran should be tied to a dramatic expansion of the Abraham Accords. In a post on X, he said, "Sen. Lindsey Graham signalled strong support for President Donald Trump's emerging Iran strategy Sunday, arguing that any long-term agreement with Tehran should be tied to a dramatic expansion of the Abraham Accords that would include Saudi Arabia and other major Muslim nations normalizing relations with Israel." US-Iran Deal Unlikely To Be Signed on Sunday As Talks Continue: Reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that in his talks with Trump about the memorandum of understanding to reopen the Straits of Hormuz and the upcoming negotiations toward a final agreement on Iran's nuclear programme. In a post on X, he said, "I spoke last night with President Donald Trump about the memorandum of understanding to reopen the Straits of Hormuz and the upcoming negotiations toward a final agreement on Iran's nuclear programme. I expressed my deep appreciation to President Trump for his unwavering commitment to Israel's security, including during Operation Roaring Lion and Epic Fury, when American and Israeli forces fought shoulder to shoulder against the Iranian threat."

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