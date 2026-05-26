BUGGENHOUT, Belgium (SAM McNEIL and LORNE COOK), May 26: A crash between a bus and a train traveling at high speed in northern Belgium killed four people, including two children ages 12 and 15, and injured five other children, officials said Tuesday. The injured children were hospitalized in serious condition, said Lisa De Wilde, spokeswoman for the East Flanders public prosecutor’s office. The collision happened at a level crossing during the morning rush hour near the town of Buggenhout, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) northwest of the capital, Brussels.

The minibus driver and an escort were killed along with two children, De Wilde said at a news conference. She said that the cause of the crash hadn't been established. Investigators were questioning witnesses and checking security camera footage. Pakistan Train Blast: 24 Killed, Over 50 Injured After Powerful Explosion Targets Military Train in Quetta (Watch Video).

Speeding Train Collides With School Bus in Buggenhout

🇧🇪 A train collided with a school minibus at a level crossing in Buggenhout, Belgium at around 8:15 AM local time this morning, killing at least four people. Several others were seriously injured after the minibus was struck and overturned. Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/qgxrOoopf9 — Europa.com (@europa) May 26, 2026

🚨 SCHOOL BUS OVERTURNED AFTER TRAIN COLLISION IN BELGIUM A train collided with a school minibus at a level crossing this morning around 8:15 AM. Multiple fatalities reported among the children and staff on board. The barriers were down and lights were red at the time. Train… pic.twitter.com/8wM6OsE67z — RUnews (@runews) May 26, 2026

“What we do know is that the barrier was closed and the red light was on,” she said. An Associated Press reporter at the scene said that the badly damaged bus lay toppled on its side, its front section crushed flat. Forensic experts in protective white suits and wearing gloves were taking photos of the scene. A forensics tent was erected nearby. The train was relatively unscathed.

The train was estimated to be traveling at about 120 kph (75 mph) as it approached the crossing and had “no time to brake," said Frédéric Sacré, a spokesman for Belgian rail operator Infrabel. “The impact was extremely violent,” Sacré told RTBF public broadcaster. Bangkok Train-Bus Collision: 8 Dead, 35 Injured As Bus Bursts Into Flames After Goods Train Rams Into It (Watch Video).

Federal Police spokesperson An Berger said that the bus driver appeared to have ploughed through the train barrier. Infrabel said that the crossing was working correctly. A security camera there showed that the bus, which had a total of nine people aboard, was still moving when the train hit it.

It’s believed that about 100 passengers were aboard the train and that none of them were hurt. Rail traffic in the area was halted and bus services provided for travelers. Local officials stood for a minute's silence after the news conference.

Children played basketball and rode bicycles at a school not far from the scene in this bucolic town. In a social media post, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin expressed “great sadness” over “the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (AP). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).