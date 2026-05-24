At least 24 people were killed and more than 50 others sustained injuries following a powerful explosion near a railway track in Quetta, the provincial capital of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province. The blast, which occurred near the Chaman Phatak area, targeted a train carrying military personnel. According to local police officials, the impact of the explosion caused partial damage to the passing train and completely destroyed at least 10 vehicles parked nearby. The force of the blast was strong enough to shatter windows and glass panels of surrounding buildings, triggering widespread panic in the area. Pakistan Car Bomb Blast: 14 Police Officers Killed as Car Bomb and Ambush Destroy Outpost in Bannu; Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Claims Responsibility.

Following the incident, local authorities declared an emergency across all government hospitals in Quetta, summoning additional doctors and support staff to handle the influx of victims. Security personnel and rescue teams immediately cordoned off the area to conduct relief and investigative operations. Pakistan Blast Kills 9, Wounds More Than 2 Dozen.

Powerful Bomb Blast Near Pakistan Military Train Rocks Quetta

Balochistan, Pakistan 🇵🇰 A Powerful explosion was reported near Chaman Phatak in Quetta. A passenger train was targeted in the blast. Fires also broke out in vehicles and buildings near the explosion site. pic.twitter.com/3Bp8ErGxRX — Brics India (@Brics_india) May 24, 2026

As a precautionary measure, railway authorities halted the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express at the main Quetta Railway Station. Babar Yousafzai, a spokesperson for the provincial home minister, confirmed that all relevant security institutions have been placed on high alert. Yousafzai also urged the public to avoid gathering near the blast site to ensure that emergency operations could proceed without obstruction. Balochistan has faced a long-running insurgency, with various militant and separatist groups frequently targeting security forces and infrastructure. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact nature and mechanism of the explosive device used in the attack.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Brics India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).