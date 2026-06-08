Dubai Road Accident: 7 Indians Killed, 9 Injured in Tragic Mishap

Dubai, June 8: Several Indian nationals died in a road accident in Dubai, the Consulate General of India, Dubai, informed on Monday. “Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers,” the Consulate General wrote on X.

Consulate officials visited the hospital and met the injured Indians. They are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time,” the consul added. Indian Nationals Murdered in Dubai: 2 Workers From Telangana, Ashtapu Prem Sagar and Srinivas, Killed by Pakistani Co-Worker at Modern Bakery LLC; Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar Condoles Deaths.

7 Indians Killed, 9 Injured in Dubai Road Accident

Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers. Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt… — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) June 8, 2026

According to Dubai Police, seven people were killed and nine others injured when a minibus collided with a truck that had stopped in the middle of the road. Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, stated that preliminary investigations indicate the truck had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road due to a technical malfunction.

He explained that the bus driver, reportedly failing to pay attention and maintain a safe distance, collided with the truck from behind. The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to the hospital for treatment. Anshul Kuncha Shot Dead in US: Telangana Youth Killed While Delivering Pizza After Suspected Fake Order.

He also noted that experts from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section were dispatched to the scene to inspect and gather precise evidence to determine the exact causes of the crash.

“Traffic patrols regulated traffic flow, secured the site, and facilitated the access of rescue vehicles. Work teams also removed the damaged truck and bus to restore normal traffic flow,” he said.

The police department issued a warning after the incident, reminding drivers of the serious dangers of stopping in the middle of the road due to a vehicle breakdown, running out of fuel, or a tyre failure. The Force stressed that drivers must ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting off.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).