Heatwave Alert: Central and Western Europe Brace for Heat Wave As Temperatures Forecast To Reach 40°C

A significant heatwave is developing across much of central and western Europe, with temperatures expected to rise well above seasonal averages over the coming week. According to the UK Met Office, daytime temperatures in several parts of the continent could be as much as 10 degrees Celsius above normal, with maximum temperatures reaching around 40°C in parts of Spain, France and Italy.

Temperatures Set to Climb Well Above Average

Meteorologists say a surge of hot air moving north from the Sahara, combined with a persistent high-pressure system, is driving the widespread heat across Europe. The UK Met Office said daytime temperatures across several countries could be around 10°C above the seasonal average, creating conditions for an extended period of unusually hot weather. The highest temperatures are expected in southern and western Europe, particularly in Spain, France and Italy. El Niño Officially Begins As US Scientists Warn of Potentially Record-Breaking Global Heat.

Heatwave Grips Central and Western Europe

A heatwave is developing across much of central and west Europe 🌡️ Temperatures could be 10°C above average by day, with maximum temperatures reaching around 40°C in parts of Spain, France and Italy in the coming week pic.twitter.com/OZYyuXhMB7 — Met Office (@metoffice) June 16, 2026

Several Countries Expected to Feel the Impact

Spain is forecast to experience some of the hottest conditions, with temperatures in certain regions approaching 40°C. Similar temperatures are expected in parts of southern France and Italy, while above-average heat is also likely across Germany and other areas of central Europe.

Although the United Kingdom is not expected to experience the same level of extreme heat, forecasters have indicated that warmer-than-average conditions will also develop there during the week. As the World Heats Up, Cities Work to Cool Down.

Authorities Advise Precautions

Health authorities across Europe are expected to issue advisories urging people to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours and take extra care of children, older adults and those with pre-existing medical conditions. The prolonged spell of hot and dry weather could also increase the risk of wildfires in parts of southern Europe, where vegetation is already dry following recent warm conditions.

Climate Context

Europe has witnessed an increasing number of intense heatwaves in recent years. Climate scientists say rising global temperatures have made such events more frequent, longer-lasting and more severe, increasing the risks to public health, agriculture, water resources and energy systems. Early-season heatwaves have become more common, with several European countries recording record-breaking temperatures during recent summers.

Forecast models indicate that the heatwave is likely to persist through much of the coming week before gradually easing in some regions. Meteorologists continue to monitor the evolving weather pattern and have advised residents to follow updates from national weather agencies as temperatures continue to rise across central and western Europe.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).