Iran-US Conflict: Iranian Embassy in India Rejects Marco Rubio’s Allegations, Blames US and ‘Zionist Regime’ for Regional Instability

New Delhi, May 24: The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India issued a press statement on Sunday, rejecting recent remarks made by United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the Gulf Nation and accused it of attempting to “distort the realities of the region” and divert attention from what it described as the destabilising policies of the United States and the “Zionist regime.”

In its official statement, the Iranian Embassy said: “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India rejects the recent remarks made by the United States Secretary of State regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasizes that such allegations constitute a clear attempt to distort the realities of the region and to deflect attention from the destabilizing policies of the United States and the Zionist regime.” US-Iran Ceasefire: 60-Day Peace Deal Near Finalisation as Talks Focus on Strait of Hormuz Reopening and Nuclear Rollback.

The embassy further stated that Iran, as one of the world’s major exporters of oil and energy, has always been prepared to supply energy resources to all countries, including India. However, it blamed US sanctions on Iranian oil exports for disrupting the global energy market. “Oil sanctions represent only a small part of the broader pattern of hostile measures and pressures that the US government has imposed on the Iranian people over the past 47 years,” it said in an official statement while adding that restrictions have even affected access to medicines and medical equipment for Iranian patients.

Iran also accused the United States and Israel of creating instability in the region and threatening maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz through “military, provocative, and adventurist actions.” Responding to allegations regarding its nuclear programme, the embassy reiterated that Iran’s nuclear activities are peaceful and remain under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology to be the legitimate and inalienable right of its people and emphasizes that it will never relinquish this lawful and internationally recognised right,” the statement further read. Donald Trump Says US Nears Iran Deal, Holds Talks With Global Leaders As Strait of Hormuz Reopening Discussed.

Iranian Mission Counters Rubio, Blames Washington for Middle East Crisis

Press Statement by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India in Response to the Remarks of the U.S. Secretary of State The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India rejects the recent remarks made by the United States Secretary of State regarding the Islamic… — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) May 24, 2026

The Embassy further claimed that Iran had emerged victorious despite pressure and military aggression from the United States and Israel, stating that attempts to change Iran’s political system had failed. The statement came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that indirect negotiations aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict had made “some progress,” but stressed that Washington would never allow Iran to possess a nuclear weapon or unlawfully control the Strait of Hormuz by imposing tolls on maritime passage.Iran also asserted that its armed forces remain in “full readiness” to respond to any threat against the country’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).