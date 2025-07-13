Tehran, July 13: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sustained a minor leg injury during an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in western Tehran on June 16, a semi-official news agency reported on Sunday. The missile strike occurred while a high-level meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council was underway. Among the officials present were Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Judiciary Chief Mohseni Ejei, and other senior leaders, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated Fars News Agency stated.

The incident has intensified concerns within Iran's leadership, as authorities are now investigating the possibility of an infiltrator, given the precision of the missile strike. According to the report, the Israeli operation was closely modelled after the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Six missiles were fired at the building's entry and exit points to block escape routes and disrupt airflow. The Iranian officials were reportedly on the lower levels of the structure when the missiles struck, causing a brief power outage. Despite the chaos, an emergency hatch that had been prepared in advance allowed the officials to escape, though some sustained minor injuries while doing so. ‘Iran Always Ready for Talks on Its Nuclear Program’: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Bats for Diplomacy After Recent War With Israel.

President Pezeshkian, who was among those injured, had earlier alleged that Israel had made attempts to assassinate him. "They did try, yes… They acted accordingly, but they failed," he told journalist Tucker Carlson in an interview. The attack took place near Shahrak-e Gharb in western Tehran, according to a separate report by Iran International. This strike is part of a broader 12-day conflict during which Israeli forces reportedly killed several top Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists. Israel Says Iran Could Reach Enriched Uranium at Nuclear Site Hit by US.

Those killed include IRGC Commander Hossein Salami, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, and IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, among other senior officers. Previous reports also indicated that Israel had planned to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the 12-day war, but the right opportunity allegedly never materialised.

