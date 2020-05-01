105 New Cases of Coronavirus Found in Pune District; 6 Die

Pune, Apr 30 (PTI) A total of 105 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Pune, taking the overall number to 1

00 in the district on Thursday, a health official said.

With death of six more COVID-19 patients during the same period, the toll has now reached 92 in the district, he said.

"In Pune municipal limits, a total of 92 new cases of infection were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the city total to 1505.

"In PCMC (Pimpri-Chinchwad), three more COVID-19 cases were reported, raising the tally to 113," he said.

In the rural Pune and Pune Cantonment area, the number has gone up to 82 with 10 more cases," said the official from the district health department.

