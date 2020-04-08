15 More COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan, State Tally Reaches 343

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 8 (ANI): 15 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the state to 343, said the State Health Department on Tuesday.Of the 15 new cases, 12 were in contact with persons who recently attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in the national capital. While the remaining three persons were present at the event.The number of positive cases in India as per the Union health ministry update is now at 4,789, with 4, 312 active cases, 353 who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 124 deaths. (ANI)

