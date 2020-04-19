152 South Koreans Evacuated from India on Saturday

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): A total of 152 South Koreans and 7 Korean origin people were evacuated from India by a second special flight from Delhi Airport on Saturday."A total of 159 people including Korean origin people were evacuated by a second special flight. Out of the total, 7 were Korean origin people, including 1 American, 5 Indians and 1 Canadian," Jongho Choi South Korea embassy minister told ANI.He said that they did not face any problem in arranging the flights and appreciated the Indian government for the cooperation."We did not face any problem or challenge in arranging the flights as the Indian government is very intelligent and efficient. We must appreciate the cooperation extended by the government," Choi said.People were seen maintaining social distancing norms while standing in a queue at the airport. Earlier on Saturday, a British Airways special flight carrying 260 passengers departed from Amritsar for London. (ANI)

