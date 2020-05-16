189 Vehicles Penalised, 6 Impounded for Defying Lockdown: Noida Police

Noida (UP), May 16 (PTI) Challans were issued to owners of 189 vehicles while another six were impounded across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly defying the lockdown on Saturday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which falls in the red zone for COVID-19, even as lockdown restrictions continue due to the pandemic prohibiting normal movement in this district in western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi.

"A total of 828 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 189 of them, while another six were impounded," police said in a statement.

A total of 6,327 people have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar till Saturday 7 pm for defying the lockdown, which came into force here on March 23, according to police data available with PTI.

So far 1,705 FIRs have been lodged and 7,422 people booked, while challans issued to 28,509 vehicles and 1,330 vehicles have been impounded for the lockdown violation, the data stated.

The district administration has already banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 17, which bars assembly of four or more people, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions remain banned till May 17 and action will be taken against violators under the Indian Penal Code section 188, officials warned.

As of Saturday, 247 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including five deaths, while 181 patients ave recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures. PTI KIS

