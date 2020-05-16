195 New Coronavirus Cases in MP, Four Deaths

Bhopal, May 16 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 4,790 on Saturday as 195 more people, including 79 in Indore and 28 in Bhopal, tested positive for infection, health officials said.

The virs also claimed four more lives since Friday night, which took the death toll in the state to 243.

Two COVID-19 patients died in Ujjain while one each died in Indore and Mandsaur, officials said.

Indore, the worst-affected district, has reported 99 deaths. With 79 new patients, it has reported 2,378 confirmed cases so far.

Besides Indore, 28 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 27 in Burhanpur, 15 in Khandwa, 12 each in Ujjain and Gwalior, seven in Jabalpur, four in Bhind, three in Mandsaur, two each in Tikamgarh and Betul and one each in Neemuch, Morena and Sagar.

With this, Bhopal now has 954 cases, Ujjain 296, Jabalpur 175, Burhanpur 149, Khandwa 96, Mandsaur 60, Neemuch 50, Morena 26, Sagar 18, Bhind 16, Tikamgarh 5 and Betul three.

Umaria district recorded its first coronavirus cases on Saturday. The COVID-19 footprints has thus reached 45 out of 52 districts.

The number of cases in other districts is: Khargone 99, Dhar 96, Raisen 65, Dewas 58, Hoshangabad 37, Ratlam 28, Barwani 26, Vidisha 14, Agar Malwa 13, Rewa 11, eight each in Shajapur and Satna, Jhabua 7, five each in Chhindwara and Sehore, three each in Alirajpur, Anuppur, Harda, Shahdol, Shivpuri and Datia, two each in Ashok Nagar and Dindori and one each in Guna, Mandla, Panna, Damoh and Seoni.

Apart from Indore (99) and Bhopal (35), 47 persons have died in Ujjain, nine in Burhanpur, eight each in Jabalpur, Khargone and Khandwa, seven in Dewas, five in Mandsaur, three each in Raisen and Hoshangabad, two in Dhar and one each in Gwalior, Agar Malwa, Sagar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar and Sehore.

As many as 2,315 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The coronavirus figures in MP, thus, are as follows: Total cases 4,790, active cases 2,232, new cases 195, death toll 243, recovered 2,315, total number of tested people is 99,677.

