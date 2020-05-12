22,69,815 People Provided Food & Ration by BJP Jharkhand Unit: Verma

Ranchi, May 12 (PTI) The BJP Jharkhand unit has provided food and ration to 22,69,815 needy people in the state since the lockdown was imposed, a senior party leader claimed on Tuesday.

BJP Jharkhand unit vice president Pradeep Verma said till Monday a total of 22,69,815 people were provided food and ration in the state under "Modi Aahaar and Modi Ration" scheme by the party .

He said 54,580 BJP workers reached out and served the needy people during the lockdown period.

The womens wing of the party had made 13.4 lakh masks, which were distributed among the poor, he claimed, adding that 2.35 lakh soap pieces and sanitizer bottles were also distributed among the people.

