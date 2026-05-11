Wedding Invitation Scam: Fake Invites on WhatsApp Target Bengaluru Residents With Malicious APK Files

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Multiple residents in Bengaluru have received fake wedding invitations via WhatsApp containing a malicious APK file that can steal sensitive data from smartphones. At least one businessman has reportedly lost INR 5 lakh after installing the file, according to local reports circulating on social media. The scam typically arrives as a message from an unknown or even spoofed known number, featuring a formal-looking invitation text with floral emojis. It urges recipients to download an attached file named something like "wedding Invitation..apk" for full details of the ceremony.

How the Wedding Invitation Scam Operates

The message reads along the lines of: "We’re happy to invite you to our wedding. Kindly download the attached invitation for complete details..." followed by a request for the recipient's presence. Installing the APK installs malware that can steal sensitive data, including banking credentials, OTPs, and other personal information from the phone.

Deepak Bopanna, Deputy Editor South India at NDTV, shared a screenshot of one such message on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, urging caution. "Many in Bengaluru are receiving this fake wedding invite on WhatsApp with an apk file attached. Downloading and installing this apk steals sensitive data from ur phone," he posted. What Is ‘Emergency Call’ Scam? Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Reveals How This New Fraud Works (Watch Video).

Wedding Invitation Scam: Fake APK File Lands on Bengaluru Residents' WhatsApp

Beware: Many in Bengaluru are receiving this fake wedding invite on WhatsApp with an apk file attached. Downloading and installing this apk steals sensitive data from ur phone. One businessman has lost 5 lakh, many more suspected to have fallen prey. pic.twitter.com/iiIU1fIK8M — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) May 11, 2026

Sumit Gupta Calls for Digital Literacy

CoinDCX co-founder Sumit Gupta echoed the warning in a follow-up post, stressing the importance of digital literacy. "People need to know the difference between JPEGs and APKs," he wrote, calling on individuals to educate family members about avoiding random APK downloads.

CoinDCX's Sumit Gupta Reacts To WhatsApp Wedding Invitation Scam

Digital literacy is the need of the hour! People need to know the difference between JPEGs and APKs. NEVER download or install random .apk files sent via WhatsApp from unknown numbers, even if it looks like a harmless wedding invite. Scammers are actively preying on this… https://t.co/0ZKEHYrYEs — Sumit Gupta (CoinDCX) (@smtgpt) May 11, 2026

This tactic is not new but appears to be circulating actively in Bengaluru and other parts of India during the wedding season. Similar scams have been reported across states, with victims losing significant sums after installing the files. Police in various regions have issued advisories against opening unsolicited APK, PDF, or other attachment-based invitations. What Is ‘RTO E-Challan’ APK Scam? Fake File Circulating on WhatsApp May Hack Your Mobile Phone, How To Stay Safe.

Cybersecurity experts note that APK files should only be downloaded from trusted sources like the Google Play Store. Android devices typically display warnings before installing apps from unknown sources, but users may bypass these settings when expecting a legitimate file.

Safety Advice for Recipients

Do not download or install any APK files received via WhatsApp or other messaging apps.

Verify invitations directly with the sender through a phone call or trusted channel.

Request image or PDF versions if needed, though caution is still advised with unknown senders.

Enable two-factor authentication on banking and important accounts, and monitor for unusual activity.

Report suspicious messages to cybercrime authorities via the national portal or local police.

Users are encouraged to share such alerts to raise awareness, as scammers often target contacts from compromised phones, making messages appear to come from known numbers. No official statement from Bengaluru Police was immediately available in response to the latest reports, but general cyber fraud advisories remain in effect.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Deepak Bopanna), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).