‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Update: Producer Shares Exciting News on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Final Film Amid CBFC Clearance Process

The production of Jana Nayagan, the highly anticipated final film of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay, has reached a critical milestone. Producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions confirmed on May 10 that the film is nearing its theatrical debut as the certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) enters its final stages. The announcement coincided with a historic day for the lead actor, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu earlier that afternoon. Did Pooja Hegde Predict ‘Jana Nayagan’ Co-Star Thalapathy Vijay’s Historic Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Win During Film Shoot? (Watch Video).

‘Jana Nayagan’ To Release in 14 Days?

Speaking to reporters in Chennai during the swearing-in ceremony, producer Venkat K Narayana shared a fresh update on the film’s release timeline, according to a Filmibeat report. He stated that while discussions with the CBFC are ongoing, the team expects the film to hit theatres in approximately 14 days. This update brings much-needed clarity to a project that has faced months of uncertainty and scheduling hurdles.

The film was originally slated for a January 9 release but was postponed due to prolonged certification delays and legal proceedings. The producer expressed optimism that the final hurdles are now being cleared, allowing the film to meet its new late-May window.

A Cinematic Farewell for Vijay Amid Political Milestone

The release of Jana Nayagan carries significant weight as it marks Vijay’s final appearance on the silver screen. The film's title, which translates to "Leader of the People," has drawn parallels to Vijay's real-life political ascent. Producer Narayana praised the actor’s discipline and dedication, noting that the film's debut marks the beginning of a new chapter for both the star and the state of Tamil Nadu.

The project is directed by H Vinoth and features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani. The film’s soundtrack has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Production Hurdles

The journey to the screen has not been without controversy. In April, the film was the victim of a major illegal online leak, which led to a series of arrests and a high-profile piracy investigation. The producer briefly touched upon these "unfortunate incidents," stating that the team has moved past those challenges and is now focused solely on the theatrical rollout. Amid Vijay Affair Rumours, Trisha Krishnan Says THIS in First Post After His Swearing-In As Tamil Nadu CM.

The delay also sparked wider industry debates regarding the CBFC review process and freedom of expression. However, with the certification process now reportedly in its final stretch, the industry is bracing for what is expected to be one of the largest box-office openings in Tamil cinema history.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).