22nd Law Panel Formally Constituted

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The government on Monday formally announced the constitution of the 22nd Law Commission.

The law panel advises the government on complex legal issues and has a term of three years.

With the president giving his nod for the creation of the Law Commission, the government will now appoint a chairperson to head the panel and other members.

The chairperson usually is a retired Supreme Court judge or a retired chief justice of a high court.

The term of the previous commission had ended on August 31, 2018.

"The sanction of the president is hereby accorded to the constitution of the twenty-second Law Commission of India for a period of three years from the date of publication of this order in the official gazette..." a law mini notification said on Monday.

The Union Cabinet had last week given its nod to reconstitute the panel.

Besides a full-time chairperson, it will have four full-time members, including a member-secretary, and the law secretary and the legislative secretary as its ex- officio members. PTI NAB

